Iran slams Israeli military aggression on Yemen's al-Hudaydah
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, condemned Israel’s military assault on Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah port and other infrastructure, calling it a blatant crime and a grave violation of international law.
The senior Iranian diplomat emphasized that these attacks on Yemen’s port, industrial, and residential facilities are being carried out with the support and participation of the United States. He described the aggression as a clear violation of the UN Charter's foundational principles of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He called on the international community and regional countries to take effective and urgent action to halt the continued destruction and killings by the United States and Israel in Islamic countries.