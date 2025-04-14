Iran's FM to discuss talks with US in Moscow visit

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, made the announcement at his weekly press conference on Monday morning.

Saying that Araghchi's visit to Moscow was planned before, Baghaei added that the foreign minister will also consult with Russians regarding its talks with Washington.

"Araghchi will make a pre-planned trip to Moscow later this week, and will use this opportunity to discuss the latest developments related to the Muscat talks," he said.

