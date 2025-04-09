Leader stressed indirect talks with US due to lack of trust: Pezeshkian

Speaking at a ceremony where he unveiled new nuclear achievements on Wednesdays, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pointed to the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarding relations with the United States.

He said that Ayatollah Khamenei has stressed that the negotiations with Washington should be indirect, with dignity and national pride.

"It is unacceptable that they (Americans) impose sanctions on all our resources and communications, and then ask us to engage in talks where we must accept their terms. We are willing to negotiate — as the Leader has said — indirectly, with dignity and national pride," the President emphasized.

