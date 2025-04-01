‘50,000 US forces’ in 10 military bases within Iran’s reach: General Hajizadeh

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, made the remarks on the sidelines of ceremonies to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Tehran on Monday.

“The Americans have 10 [military] bases in the region, particularly around Iran, and 50,000 troops based in there,” Hajizadeh said.

“This means they are sitting in a glass house; and when one sits in a glass house, one does not throw stones at others.”





