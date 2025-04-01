‘50,000 US forces’ in 10 military bases within Iran’s reach: General Hajizadeh
News code : ۱۶۱۷۱۲۲
A high-ranking commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned that the US forces in the region are sitting in a “glass house” and should avoid “throwing stones at others.”
Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, made the remarks on the sidelines of ceremonies to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Tehran on Monday.
“The Americans have 10 [military] bases in the region, particularly around Iran, and 50,000 troops based in there,” Hajizadeh said.
“This means they are sitting in a glass house; and when one sits in a glass house, one does not throw stones at others.”