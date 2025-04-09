Iran will not compromise, make deals on its achievements: Pezeshkian
"We are open to dialogue, but with dignity and pride, we will not compromise on our achievements and we will not make deals (on them), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says.
Speaking at a ceremony where he unveiled new nuclear achievements of Iran on Wednesday, Pezeshkian stressed the peaceful nature of the country's nuclear program.
Referring to the National Nuclear Technology day, the Iranian president honored the memory of martyred scientists, saying, "More than 23,000 of this country's best (people) have been assassinated; Dedicated and knowledgeable people who were supposed to bring pride to our country."