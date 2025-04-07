"Ball is now in US court": Iran's FM
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that now the ball is in the US court to respond to Iran's offer on holding indirect negotiations.
The top Iranian diplomat said that Iran remains open to indirect negotiations with the US through Oman while ruling out any direct talks.
Araghchi on Monday told Tasnim News Agency that Tehran does not accept direct negotiations with the United States, but is open to indirect talks mediated by Oman.
“The responsibility for any negotiations will lie with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Araghchi said.