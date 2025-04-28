Aliyev stresses ties expansion with Iran in all areas
President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan said Monday that his country is interested in all-out expansion of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing stepped-up ties as in the interests of both nations.
The Azeri president made the remarks in a meeting of joint meeting of Iranian and Azerbaijani delegations chaired by him and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in Baku on Monday.
"Certainly, this development of relations will serve the interests of the two brotherly nations," said Aliyev.
"I hope that with the special directives and instructions of the two presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan, our relations will gain special momentum," he also said.