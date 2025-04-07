Iran, Russia, China to hold meeting on nuclear issues: Baghaei
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that a tripartite meeting is set to be held between Iran, Russia, and China on nuclear-related issues.
"We will soon have a meeting at the level of deputy ministers with the new EU foreign policy officials," Baghaei said on Monday morning at his weekly press conference.
"Today and tomorrow, we have another tripartite meeting in Moscow, where China, Russia, and Iran will discuss various aspects related to the nuclear issue, the JCPOA, and Resolution 2231," he added.