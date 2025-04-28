Iran thanks Russia for assisting in containing fire in south

A significant number of countries expressed their readiness to assist Iran in containing the fire after an explosion hit the Port of Shahid Rajaee in southern Iran on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

"Russia was among the first countries to send the necessary items. I thank Russia and other countries that expressed their readiness," he declared.

On Saturday, a powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province after a fuel tanker exploded for reasons still under investigation.

