Iran Armed Forces ready to confront any possible contingency: FM Spox
News code : ۱۶۱۹۲۶۳
Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are constantly improving and maintaining their level of readiness to deal with any possible contingency, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said.
Speaking in his weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, "The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are constantly improving and maintaining their level of readiness to deal with any possible contingency."
He made the remarks in reaction to Reuters's claims that Iranian military forces have been ordered to be on alert and that Iran has warned regional countries against using their territory for any hostile action against Iran.