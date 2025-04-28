Karabakh inseparable part of Azerbaijan: Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian, who arrived in Baku on Monday, attended a joint presser meeting with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

During this presser, President Pezeshkian expressed his satisfaction over traveling to the friendly country of Azerbaijan.

Referring to the signing of agreements agreed upon in the previous meeting between experts, Pezeshkian described it as the beginning of a movement for greater steps in Iran's relationship with Azerbaijan.

