Karabakh inseparable part of Azerbaijan: Pezeshkian
Karabakh is an inseparable part of the territory of Azerbaijan, and we respect it, President Masoud Pezeshkian said, adding, "Our presence in Azerbaijan is to strengthen relations between the two countries."
President Masoud Pezeshkian, who arrived in Baku on Monday, attended a joint presser meeting with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev.
During this presser, President Pezeshkian expressed his satisfaction over traveling to the friendly country of Azerbaijan.
Referring to the signing of agreements agreed upon in the previous meeting between experts, Pezeshkian described it as the beginning of a movement for greater steps in Iran's relationship with Azerbaijan.