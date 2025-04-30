Man convicted of spying for Mossad executed in Iran
Iran’s Judiciary announced on Wednesday the execution of Mohsen Langarneshin, who had been convicted of espionage for the Israeli Mossad intelligence agency
Langarneshin was found guilty of collaborating with Mossad and providing both operational and technical support in the 2022 assassination of Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).
The Israeli regime had admitted to having a hand in assassinating Colonel Khodaei, as reported by New York Times.
Langarneshin was recruited by Mossad in October 2020 and carried out his first mission in January 2021, following a series of training sessions.