IAEA technical delegation in Iran for talks

A technical team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is visiting Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, confirmed the arrival of a technical delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Tehran.

According to the senior Iranian diplomat, the visit follows recent talks between IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and Iranian officials.

The discussions will focus on remaining safeguards issues, he said.

 

