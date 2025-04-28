IAEA technical delegation in Iran for talks
A technical team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is visiting Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, confirmed the arrival of a technical delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Tehran.
According to the senior Iranian diplomat, the visit follows recent talks between IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and Iranian officials.
The discussions will focus on remaining safeguards issues, he said.