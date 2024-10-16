Iran FM meets Jordanian counterpart in Amman
News code : ۱۵۴۳۸۰۳
Iran’s foreign minister has met with his Jordanian counterpart after arriving in Amman to discuss issues of mutual interest with the authorities of the Arab country.
Upon his arrival in Amman on Wednesday as part of his regional tour, Abbas Araghchi met with Ayman Safadi and exchanged views on the most important regional developments.
During his stay in Amman, Araghchi is scheduled to meet with other senior Jordanian officials to discuss key regional issues, particularly the necessity of pushing for the halt of the Israeli regime’s crimes.