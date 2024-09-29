"Assassination of Gen. Nilforoushan not to go unanswered": FM

Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, a veteran commander and military advisor in Lebanon, was martyred in a "terrorist attack" carried out by the Israeli regime.

In reaction to his martyrdom, foreign minister Araghchi said that "This heinous and cowardly act is another clear sign of the terrorist and criminal nature of the Zionist regime and its its backers.

"This horrible crime of the aggressor Zionist regime will never go unanswered," added Araghchi.

