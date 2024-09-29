Continuation of Israeli crimes to not go unpunished: Iranian Foreign Ministry

The statement of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the martyrdom of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the honorable Secretary General of Lebanon’s Islamic Resistance movement, Hezbollah, is as follows:

His Excellency Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon’s Islamic Resistance movement, Hezbollah, was a descendant of the true leaders of Mujahideen in the path of Allah, who spent his blessed life in the path of struggle and jihad against the front of the devils and the enemies of the glowing and divine teachings of the Holy Qur’an and the path and traditions of the Great Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) and the Prophet’s Household (peace be upon them) and in supporting and defending the oppressed people in Lebanon and Palestine against the global arrogance and the vile lineage of Zionism, and at the end of this shining path, joined the numerous proud martyrs of defending the holy cause of the liberation of Palestine and cherished Al-Quds by the most cruel enemies of humanity.

The honorable Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah continued the brilliant path of prominent Resistance leaders, like Martyr Seyyed Abbas Mousavi. His acuity and intelligence coupled with courage and bravery turned him into an insightful leader and a courageous and brave fighter whose every word and action would shake the spider’s web of the Zionist criminal gang and leave a sweet taste in the mouth of Muslim and free nations of the world with the repeated defeats of the Zionist occupiers, from their expulsion and humiliating retreat from southern Lebanon to the disgraceful failure in the 33-day war, and foiled the conspiracy of the enemies against the Islamic nation to change the map of West Asia and gave a new lease of life to the Resistance Front against Zionism and global arrogance and became a source of pride for the Muslim world.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while strongly condemning the Zionist regime’s criminal moves to commit war crimes and breach Lebanon’s territorial integrity, stresses that the US government is directly responsible and complicit in the Zionist regime’s crime as a supporter and accomplice in continuing to commit various international crimes and terrorist acts.

It is evident that the repercussions of this brutal terrorist act will be aimed at the criminal Zionist regime and its supporters, with the US regime on top of them.

The Iranian government and people’s principled and strategic stance in their firm and all-out support for the Resistance in Palestine and Lebanon and the entire West Asia against the invaders and aggressors will continue with full force until the termination of the occupation and the restoration of the right to self-determination and the realization of the sacred cause of the liberation of Palestine and the beloved Al-Quds. And without a doubt, the Zionists' inhumane moves and escalation of brutality by assassinating the leaders of the Resistance will step up the determination of the Iranian nation and government to support the oppressed people.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that the continuation of committing international crimes, including genocide, war crimes and aggression, by the Zionist regime, indicates the terrorist and criminal nature of the Zionist officials and their supporters which will never go unpunished. Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will implement all its political, diplomatic, legal and international capacities to support the heroic people of Palestine and Lebanon in regional and international assemblies and will stand by Palestine and Lebanon to punish the aggressors

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its condolences and felicitations on martyrdom of the master of martyrs of the Resistance Front, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon’s Islamic Resistance movement, to Imam Mahdi (May God hasten his reappearance), the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei (May God grant him a long life), the Islamic ummah and the courageous nations of Lebanon and Palestine, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance movement Hezbollah, the Lebanese government, the family of that great martyr, the Resistance groups and all components of the axis of Resistance, as well as all the governments and nations that support the Palestinian cause and the freedom lovers of the world.

The Islamic Republic of Iran asserts that the glowing path of Islamic Resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, and West Asia will not be interrupted by the martyrdom of the brave and courageous leaders of the freedom of Al-Quds, from Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah to Ismail Haniyeh, and that Muslim countries and nations will continue to tread on the path of honor, Resistance, and struggle against the terrorist occupiers with strength and might.

endNewsMessage1