President Pezeshkian calls for further expansion of Iran-Iraq ties
News code : ۱۵۲۸۷۸۵
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed the need to cement diplomatic relations with the neighboring country of Iraq.
Pezeshkian, who is on his first state visit abroad, told the Iraqi media Al Ekhbariya that Tehran and Baghdad should enhance security cooperation in line with further bolstering ties.
Security cooperation can help remove possible obstacles, he further noted.
Commenting on the Arbaeen walk, he said that both Iraq and the Islamic Republic provided security for the pilgrims.