Iran, Iraq stress their soils cannot be used against others
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi held a meeting to stress the importance of not allowing their countries' soils to be used for attacks on neighboring countries.
Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani hosted Vahidi in Baghdad on Monday, according to the statement of the Iraqi Prime Minister's office.
They discussed joint cooperation between the two countries, the presence of the Iranian delegation at the second international anti-narcotics conference in Baghdad, and its recommendations.