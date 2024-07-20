Iran, Thailand mull over strengthening parliamentary ties
Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand, Naseruddin Heydari met and held talks with the speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on Friday.
In this meeting, the parties discussed ways to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation, especially interactions between the parliaments of the two countries.
Heydari also called for the assisstance of the Thai Parliament to expand the economic relations between the two countries.
Iran's ambassador in Bangkok, while conveying warm greetings of the Iranian Parliment Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, invited Wan Muhamad Noor to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran.