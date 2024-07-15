Israel's attack on school in Gaza revealed dark side of West: FM Spox
Reacting to the Zionist regime's attack on the UNRWA-supported school in Gaza, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman has stated that this action once again revealed the dark and hidden side of West to the world.
Humanitarian approach based on international rules is not expected from an illegitimate regime that began its shameful life with occupation, massacre, assassination, killing of women and children and destruction of Palestinian homes, Nasser Kan'ani wrote in his X social media account on Sunday night.
He emphasized that the unfortunate reality is the silence and inaction of the Western and European governments claiming to be defendants of ethics, law, and human rights.
He also blamed the West for deceiving public opinion and playing with words and phrases in the face of the Israeli regime's crimes and brutality.