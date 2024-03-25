Iran condemns Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza's al-Shifa hospital

"For a week, Shafa Hospital and its grounds, along with patients, medical staff and Palestinian refugees, especially women and children who have taken refuge there, have been under severe and inhuman siege by the terrorist army of the Zionist regime, and the said regime has committed horrific crimes in this hospital," Kanaani said.

He pointed out that another shameful leaf has been added to the history of his tragic life and the black list of his crimes.

"Unfortunately, in the past few days, as a result of the barbaric crimes of the occupation regime, 180 patients, medical staff and Palestinian refugees who were besieged in al-Shifa hospital due to blind attacks and preventing the entry of essential food and medical items, have lost their lives, and the remaining people are also subject to gradual death," he added.

Kanaani further said that meanwhile, shocking and horrifying reports about the torture, desecration and killing of Palestinian women imprisoned in this hospital are also heard, which requires immediate and decisive action by the international community, including the formation of an international research group in order to reveal the extent of the Zionist war crimes in the hospital.

