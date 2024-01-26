Iranian, Norwegian deputy foreign ministers meet

The 11th round of political consultations between Iran and Norway was held in the presence of Bagheri Kani and Kravik in Oslo on Wednesday.

In the meeting, in which Norwegian special envoys on Yemen and Middle East affairs were present, the two sides reviewed the latest state of mutual ties, regional and international developments such as ongoing calamity in Gaza, the situation in Afghanistan, the condition in the Red Sea, mechanisms to improve human rights as well as the rule of international law.

