Israeli regime worried about Iran’s spiritual influence: Ex-FM

Zarif made the remarks on Wednesday through video-conferencing at the second national conference on the foreign policy of Iran at Shahid Bahonar University in in southeastern Iranian province of Kerman.

He said that the other side is resorting to its discourse, motivation, narration, and decision-making powers to promote Iranophobia.

We should also consider our spiritual influence, in addition to our material influence in this regard, he added.

As a middle or regional power, the spiritual influence of the Islamic Republic of Iran can provide a foothold at the international level far beyond its economic, military, and geographical power, Zarif further noted.

