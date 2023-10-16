Iran president warns massacre of Gazan people will spread war

The Iranian president made the remarks in a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emanuel Macron on Sunday.

Noting that the Zionist killing of 700 children in seven days cannot be justified by any means, the president resembled the Zionist atrocities to that of Nazis.

He added that the operation by the Palestinian resistance groups was a reaction to seven decades of massacre, oppression, and injustice.

President Raisi said that the all the moments and minutes are of vital importance to put an end to the Zionist crimes and prevent the spread of the crisis to other parts of the region, calling for speedy measure of the Western countries and international communities in this regard.