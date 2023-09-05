News code : ۱۳۹۴۴۱۸
Mohammad Reza Zaeri appointed as Iran’s cultural attaché in Algeria
The Head of the National Library of Iran's research center Mohammad Reza Zaeri has been appointed as Iran’s cultural attaché in Algeria.
Head of National Library of Iran Alireza Mokhtarpour in a message appreciated Zaeri’s efforts and congratulated his new mission.
Launching a series of free discussion meetings in 17 sessions and reviewing the classic stories of the world in English are among the key activities of Zaeri during his term at the National Library of Iran.