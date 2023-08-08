Iran again summons Danish envoy over Quran desecration

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani says that the Danish ambassador to Tehran has been again summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry over a renewed act of insult against the holy Quran that took place in the Nordic country last week.

Kanaani said on Sunday that the Iranian Foreign Ministry had summoned the Danish ambassador to convey the Islamic Republic's protest against a recent move in Copenhagen to desecrate the holy Quran.

He said that Iran had criticized the passive stance adopted by the Danish governments regarding such provocative acts of insults.

Earlier on Monday, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Denmark strongly condemned the continued hateful acts of desecration against the holy Quran in the country.

"The Embassy is bewildered by the inaction by Danish authorities to stop the incessant propagation of hate in the form of hate and xenophobic speeches, insults to the Holy Quran, and serious impairment of normal functioning of Muslim Embassies in Copenhagen," the Embassy said in a Monday statement issued in Copenhagen.

"The continuation of insults to the Holy Quran continues despite OIC, representing 57 Muslim countries, calling on Denmark to act swiftly to end this blatant insults to the Muslims worldwide," the statement added.

Far-right Islamophobes burned copies of the holy Quran in front of the Egyptian and Turkish embassies in Copenhagen last week, marking yet another anti-Islam act in Denmark.

It came after similar acts of insult against Islamic sanctities in neighboring Sweden, which caused an international outcry and prompted the governments of Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE and Lebanon to slam the insults and downgrade their diplomatic ties with Stockholm.

