Iran urges Sweden to end dissension, violence promotion

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has advised Sweden to stop dissension and violence promotion, saying that it will bring about deep consequences.

Speaking in a phone call with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström, Amirabdollahian said that the desecration of the Holy Quran and other holy books of divine religions is strongly condemned anywhere, by any person and under any circumstances.

Repeating these actions under the pretext of freedom of speech is unacceptable, he added.

While Sweden claims to be pioneering in the field of human rights, how can it ignore the resolution of the United Nations Human Rights Council condemning the insult to religious sanctities in less than 10 days?, he asked his counterpart.

The Swedish police allowed the abuse of freedom of speech to openly insult the heart of conscience, opinion and belief of all Muslims in the world, in fact, this is an open violence against Muslims, he stressed.

If this happened to any of the Abrahamic religions and other holy books, in addition to the condemnation, the person or members of the wrong movement should be arrested and tried, he stated.

In addition to the statement, the perpetrator of this unforgivable insult must be arrested, tried and held accountable for his actions, Amirabdollahian said.

Otherwise, Sweden has to wait for the decisive decisions of the Islamic countries, he added.

Meanwhile, Billström said that the Prime Minister and the official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden have clearly stated that this action is not the position of the Swedish government.

The Swedish police issues permits for gatherings, and no one in Sweden has not given a permit for insulting the Holy Quran, but this person has abused it and we condemn this act, he added.

