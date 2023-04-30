Sudan crisis: Iran says 65 evacuated nationals arrive home

​Iran’s Foreign Ministry says 65 Iranian nationals evacuated from Sudan have entered Iran and are in good health.

In a statement on Sunday, the public relations department of the Foreign Ministry said the final phase of the evacuation of the 65 nationals was successfully completed as they safely entered Iran early in the morning.

It explained that the nationals had been first transferred from Sudan's capital Khartoum to Port Sudan and then to the Saudi city of Jeddah before finally arriving in Iran.

They were welcomed at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport by a delegation from the Foreign Ministry, it added.

On Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani appreciated Saudi Arabia’s cooperation and the assistance provided by the Sudanese government during the evacuation process.

Fighting erupted in Sudan between the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) earlier this month.

Over 500 people have been reportedly killed and more than 4,500 injured so far, while at least 75,000 people were internally displaced in Sudan just in the first week of the fighting.

