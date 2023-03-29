​Iran, neighbors normalization prevent Israel’s intrigues: Expert

An expert on international affairs has said that adopting a de-escalation policy and attempting to “normalize” relations between Iran and its neighbors is the most important factor that will prevent Israel’s intrigues.

Reza Nasri said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the recent deal on the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia has raised this opportunity that the situation will change in favor of Iran.

Adopting a de-escalation policy and attempting to “normalize” relations between Iran and its neighbors is the most important factor that will prevent Israel’s intrigues, he emphasized.

Asked about his view on the deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia and its effect on Iran’s neighborhood relations, Nasri answered that this deal is a good event for both countries at the national and regional levels.

This deal can be the first step toward expanding relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in different areas like politics, economics, and security that can open the way for the development of these countries and the region, he noted.

