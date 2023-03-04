Tehran reduces commitments due to JCPOA parties' non-compliance: Iran nuclear chief

Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization(AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said here on Saturday that the Islamic Republic of Iran decided to reduce its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), due to the non-compliance of the parties.

Eslami said considering the fact that JCPOA parties did not fulfill their commitments, and even prevented countries from cooperating with Iran and increased the sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA based on the Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation’s Interests.

Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi met and conferred with Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami in Tehran on Friday.

Grossi arrived in Tehran on Friday evening and was officially welcomed by AEOI Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.

The IAEA chief will meet and confer with a number of high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran during his two-day visit of Tehran.

