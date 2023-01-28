Baku, Tehran must deter negative impact of embassy raid: FM Amirabdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has called on his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov to prevent negative consequences of the attack on the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on mutual ties.

FM Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart on Friday afternoon.

The Iranian foreign minister offered condolences and expressed regret over the death of an Azeri diplomat and the injury of two others in an armed attack on the neighboring country’s embassy in Tehran at 8:25 local time.

Referring to the enemies’ attempt to misuse the incident, Amirabdollahian emphasized that the two countries should not allow the incident to inflict a negative impact on mutual relations between the two countries.

He also proposed that the security entities of both states closely cooperate to investigate into the incident and the different aspects of the sad shooting.

Amirabdollahian also conveyed President Ebrahim Raisi’s condolences and sympathy to his counterpart Ilham Aliyev, as well as the Azerbaijan Republic’s government, people, and especially the bereaved families of the victim of the incident.

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister thanked the Iranian president and foreign minister for their condolences and sympathy and welcomed the Iranian side’s suggestion on security and judicial coordination to pave the way for clarifying the different aspects of the incident.

