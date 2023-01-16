 President Urges Plans for Steady Supply of Medicine in Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for detailed plans to ensure a sustainable supply of pharmaceutical products and prevent seasonal shortages in the country.

In comments at a meeting of the Administration’s Economic Coordination Headquarters in Tehran on Sunday, Raisi called on the Health Ministry and the other responsible organizations to formulate detailed plans to satisfy the people’s demand for medicine steadily and avert seasonal and temporary shortages of pharmaceutical products.

The president also stressed the need to reduce the costs of treatment and allocate governmental subsidies to medicine.

The minister of health announced in the meeting that the shortage of a limited number of medicines that occurred in early autumn has been eased with the help of domestic producers and importers, stating that the reserves of medicines in Iran are in a suitable state.

In December 2022, Raisi said Iran’s capacity to produce 95 percent of its needed medicines domestically could turn the country into the region’s hub of pharmaceuticals.

