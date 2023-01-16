Iran expresses sympathy over Nepal plane crash

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed condolences to the Nepalese Government and the families of plane crash victims in Nepal.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry tweeted on Monday that Iran expresses sympathy to the Nepalese Government and the families of victims of the plane crash, which left all 72 people on board dead.

In the Tweet, the Ministry wished eternal peace for the victims of the catastrophe and patience for the bereaved families.

On Sunday, the Yeti Airlines flight crashed while flying from Kathmandu to the tourist town of Pokhara. According to the official announcement, all 72 passengers and crew members lost their lives in the accident.

