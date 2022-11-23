Iranian, Ukrainian experts meet to remove misunderstanding

Defense experts from Iran and Ukraine have held a meeting to clear up misunderstandings about the use of drones in the Ukraine conflict.

Oleg Nikolenko, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, confirmed such a meeting while speaking to the American news channel “CNN” according to a European website.

US officials have claimed that Russia has received drones from Iran to use in the Ukraine war.

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has already told CNN that the country requested the joint expert meeting to be held to review the claims.

Also, the Mission declared on Tuesday (November 22) that significant steps have been taken so far in the collaborative dialogue between Iranian and Ukrainian defense experts, and it will continue to clear up any misunderstanding on this matter [(alleged claims)].

Following the alleged claims made by an American daily newspaper about using Iranian drones in the Ukraine conflict, Iran has requested a joint expert meeting with Ukraine authorities to consider such allegations, the Mission underlined.

For years, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia have maintained bilateral defense, scientific and research cooperation, that predates the start of the Ukrainian conflict, it stressed.

