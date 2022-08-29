Iran’s nuclear chief said that the country’s purpose in participating in the talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal was both to remove accusations and sanctions against it.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said during a provincial trip on Monday that Iran was basically negotiating with the P4+1 to remove accusations and strip the enemy that constantly raises allegations against Iran off the pretexts.

He said that the sanctions should have been lifted as a result of nuclear agreement-related talks and this continues to be Iran’s purpose in participating in the talks so that the Iranian people could benefit from the agreement’s economic advantages.

