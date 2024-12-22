Iran exports over $8 billion minerals in 8 months: IMIDRO

Iran exported $8.8 billion worth of mining and mineral products from March 21 to November 22, 2024, showing a three percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The report added that more than 41 million tons of mining and mineral products, valued at $8.799 billion, were exported from the country between March 21 and November 22, 2024, registering a 2 and 3 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

