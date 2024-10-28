Iran ramps up steel output after lifting electricity curbs
ran’s steel output has returned to levels seen before the country’s Energy Ministry imposed restrictions on the supply of electricity to industries this summer.
Figures by the World Steel Association (worldsteel) report on Monday showed that Iran’s steel production had reached 1.5 million metric tons (mt) in September, up from 1.4 million mt reported in the previous month.
Iran’s total steel output since the start of 2024 reached 21.3 million mt, down 3.1% from the previous period in 2023.