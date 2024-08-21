Iran, Russia manufacturers discuss boosting ties in automotive industry

According to reports, the Iranian side in the negotiations was headed by Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade and CEO of the Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization of Iran Farshad Moghimi as well as officials from the state-owned Russian automobile manufacturing company AvtoVAZ.

During the Tuesday meeting, the two sides exchanged views on ways to develop exchanges, including the role of Iran's spare parts manufacturers in meeting the needs of the Russian market.

