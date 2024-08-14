Iran’s Bushehr Customs Export $4 Billion in 4 Months
An official at Bushehr Customs said that $4 billion of products were exported from the customs offices of this southern Iranian province in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).
The observer and director general of the customs offices of Bushehr province added that 10.5 million tons of cargo, with gas condensates included, have been exported from the customs offices of this province between March 21 and July 22, 2024.
Ali Soleimani pointed out that the export of products from the customs offices of this southern province registered a four and a five percent growth in weight and value respectively compared to the same period last year.