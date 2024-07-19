Iran’s Economic Growth to Hit 3.3% in 2024: IMF

In its latest report on “Global Economic Outlook”, the international monetary body said the average global economic growth is expected to reach 3.2 percent in 2024, a bit lower than that of last year.

The IMF put the world’s economic growth in 2023 at 3.3 percent.

The advanced economies will experience only 1.7 percent growth in 2024 but the economic growth of the developing countries will hit 4.3 percent this year.

The international monetary body also predicted that Iran’s economy, which had increased 4.6 percent in 2023, will experience a 3.3 percent growth in 2024.