Iran's exports to Iraq have grown by 28%: Trade Promotion Organization of Iran

In this report, it is stated that Iraq is one of Iran's important trading partners and Iran's export to this country in the first quarter of 1403 was about 3 billion dollars, which has grown by 28% compared to the same period last year.

During this period, 84% of the country's exports to Iraq were related to the first 100 items of export goods.

The top 10 export goods of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq during this period include natural gas ($1211 million), iron or steel bars ($176 million), ceramic tiles ($56 million), fresh apples ($50 million), ingots from unalloyed iron and steel ($47 million), watermelon ($46 million), household water coolers ($45 million), cultivated tomatoes ($36 million), household and cleaning appliances ($33 million) and gas turbines ($27 million) dollars) has been

endNewsMessage1