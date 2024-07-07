Iran calls on International Union of Railways to suspend Israeli regime
Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) Miad Salehi has urged the International Union of Railways (UIC) to suspend the Israeli regime.
Salehi proposed the suspension of the Israeli regime's membership in the International Union of Railways.
The suggestion comes after the Zionist regime committed atrocities in Gaza and killed over 30,000 innocent Palestinians.