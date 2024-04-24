Development of electricity and energy cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan

In order to follow up and develop cooperation between the electricity and energy industries of Iran and Turkmenistan, a delegation from this country arrived in Tehran.

The Director General of the Foreign Trade Office of Tawanir Company said that ,"With the aim of developing the relations between the two countries in the field of electricity and energy, a meeting was held in Tawanir Company, during which the two sides discussed the development of joint capacities, the process of facilitating the provision of financial resources for the construction of the third line of communication between the two countries."

He said that with the construction and operation of the mentioned line, the electrical connection capacity between the two neighboring countries will increase by three times.

"The Iranian part of this transmission line has been built and completed before this," he added.

