Iran-China trade increases 30%

“In 2023, the relations between Iran and China experienced a 30% growth compared to 2022, and this 30% growth in the first two months of 2024 (January and February), the statistics of which have been published so far, is also maintained compared to the same period of 2023,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He pointed out that the relations between Iran and China are completely regular and defined and are not affected by external events.

Hariri said, “During all this time, the trade balance between Iran and China, including Iran's oil exports, has been positive in favor of our country, and more than 90% of Iran's oil shipments are exported to China.”

According to Hariri, China is the second source of goods imports to Iran and the United Arab Emirates is the first in this field.

He noted, “30% of Iran's non-oil exports go to China, the value of Iran's annual non-oil exports to China is about 14 billion dollars, and the value of Iran's non-oil imports from China is about 20 billion dollars.”

In the last Iranian calendar year, China was the biggest foreign investor in Iran, according to Hariri.

