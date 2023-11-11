Tehran, Kabul target $10 billion bilateral trade volume

This Iranian official made the remarks on Thursday evening on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of the memorandum of economic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan, adding that as the Taliban's Minister of Commerce and Industry has announced, in a period of 3 to 5 years, the trade volume between Iran and Afghanistan will reach from $1.6 billion to about $10 billion.

He said that this amount had previously reached $3 billion, but both sides want to increase the volume of trade between the two countries to the mentioned amount in the announced period.

Of course, there are certainly many variables in this field, including the need to increase production in Afghanistan, the Economic Adviser of the Iranian President’s Special Envoy in Afghanistan Affairs emphasized.

