Iran Climbs 10 Steps in Global Economic Growth Ranking: IMF

In its annual report entitled “Global Economic Outlook”, the international monetary body released the economic growth of 191 countries in 2023, showing a considerable improvement in Iran’s status in the global ranking.

The IMF has estimated a 2.97 percent economic growth for Iran in 2023, which exceeds that of 101 countries in the world

According to the report, Iran ranks 90th in the global ranking of economic growth in 2023.

The country, according to the IMF, ranked 100th in the world in 2022 in terms of economic growth.

Iran managed to overtake 10 countries in the world in 2023 in economic growth terms.

The UK, the Netherlands, Hungary, Romania, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina were among the countries that Iran has overtaken in the ranking.

Bahrain, Jordan, Greece, Qatar, Spain, Russia, Japan, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq were among the countries that experienced less economic growth than Iran in 2023, the IMF added.

