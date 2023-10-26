Iran-Russia trade exchanges hit new record in 2022

In a visit to Kyrgyzstan, Iran’s first VP met with the Russian prime minister on Wednesday afternoon, and expressed satisfaction with the growing relationship between Tehran and Moscow.

The level of strategic ties between the two nations is growing properly, Mokhber said, adding that important steps have been taken in the trade and investment sectors; so, both nations should try to remove obstacles and improve the relations.

He further appreciated Russia’s support for Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Tehran’s membership in the BRICS group, as well as a free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Considering the visa waiver or facilitation of visa issuance as an important step to advance joint economic programs and collaborations, Mokhber stressed the need to implement mutual agreements in various fields, including contribution to aircraft manufacturing venture, pursuit of a one-year bilateral transit development plan, finalization of the Rasht-Astara railroad project, and connection of the power networks among Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan.

Russian prime minister, for his part, welcomed Iran's full membership in the SCO, noting that Moscow welcomes the fact that the Islamic Republic has been invited to join the BRICS group and that he is confident Iran's participation and membership will increase the credibility of the organizations at international level.

Mishustin also referred to the significant issue that bilateral trade ties between Iran and Russia set a record last year by exceeding 350 billion rubles, describing the mutual relationship as close, longstanding, and in line with mutual interests.

The relations between Tehran and Moscow are based on friendship and good neighborliness, the senior Russian official said, arguing that the Kremlin attaches special importance to the growing ties with Iran.