Iran, Italy to form Joint Commission on economic cooperation

In the meeting between Sabouri and Bonomi which was held at the headquarters of the CONFINDUSTRIA in Rome on Thursday, the two sides discussed the cooperation capacities of both countries in various fields, including energy, agriculture, technology, and tourism.

The Iranian ambassador emphasized the necessity of developing economic collaborations between the two states, adding that Iran and Italy enjoy great capacities for economic cooperation, which can secure the interests of the two nations through cooperation by the government and private sectors.

Bonomi, for his part, welcomed the Iranian ambassador's proposals and expressed the confederation's readiness to cooperate with Iran in various fields.

He emphasized that the Italian private sector is ready to utilize its capacities to help develop economic ties between Iran and Italy.