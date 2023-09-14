Iranian Labour News Agency

Iran, Germany FMs discuss bilateral ties over phone

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Germany in a phone conversation have discussed bilateral relations.

In a phone conversation on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian exchanged views on a wide range of issues, including subjects that are of interest to the Islamic Republic.

The two sides held talks explicitly and transparently on the basis of mutual respect

