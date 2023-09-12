India-Arab-Europe new corridor is propaganda: Expert

Mohammad Rastad evaluated the launch of the Arab-Mediterranean (Arab-Med) corridor from India to Europe.

India can use this route to cover the need to move goods, but this route does not interfere with the advantages of Iran's transit route, he told ILNA.

The origin of this corridor is the western coast of India and the destination is Western Europe, he said, adding that if India wants to transport goods to the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Afghanistan, Iran's route will be more affordable and suitable in terms of distance, natural conditions and price.

The expert noted, “It should be noted that governments are not supposed to use these transit corridors, and traders should be attracted to these routes, and traders prefer to choose a route that costs less.”

I still believe that the cost-effective route for India to transport goods to Central Asia is through Iran, provided that we can provide the conditions for ideal transit, he emphasized.